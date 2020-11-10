Boulder man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison for bank fraud

DENVER (KDVR) — A Boulder man was sentenced to five years in federal prison for bank fraud and aggravated identity theft, U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn announced Monday. Once released he will be supervised for five years.

Michael Scott Leslie, 57, had ties with several Colorado financing and mortgage loan businesses. Leslie pleaded guilty to stealing the identity of 144 people then creating fake mortgage loans in their name. He then sold the fraudulent loans to investors.

“Five years in federal prison is an appropriate sentence for a fraudster that stole personal identities and used them to steal millions of dollars from a legitimate business,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn.

“This sentencing of Michael Scott Leslie sends a clear message the FBI and our partners will relentlessly pursue those who defraud financial institutions for personal gain,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider.