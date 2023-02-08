BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 16 years in state prison for a 2022 incident where he punched a woman in the face after she confronted him for stealing her bicycle.

Sean Hyche was arrested on April 3, 2022 and charged with second degree assault, among other charges.

He pleaded guilty to the second degree assault on Wednesday.

When he was arrested, police found bike parts and other suspected stolen property “strewn” around a homeless camp.

“The victim suffered a terrible and traumatic attack by this defendant,” District Attorney Michael Dougherty said. “The sentence of 16 years in state prison is certainly appropriate, given

what this defendant did.”

According to police at the time, Hyche was suspected of stealing several bikes from a home in the Boulder area.