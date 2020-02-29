Boulder man pleads guilty to child porn possession; court records show he also searched for white supremacy-related materials

DENVER (KDVR) — A Boulder man arrested in July on child pornography charges has accepted a plea deal in federal court.

Wesley David Gilreath, 29, will be sentenced in June after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of child pornography this week.

Authorities said they found more than 12,000 images and 200 videos depicting child pornography on his primary phone. They found tens of thousands of similar images on other devices inside his home.

“The child pornography images and videos the defendant possessed were utterly offensive,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn. “Thanks to the FBI, Boulder Police Department and RTD, we are able to get a serial child pornographer off our streets, protecting our children.”

Court records revealed federal agents also discovered Gilreath had posted white supremacy-related materials online, including “hunting guides” about violently targeting Jews, Muslims and refugees.

They also discovered he used his phone to search for violent videos and information related to mass-casualty attacks.