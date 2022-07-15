Alexander Curtis Howe has been arrested for possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material. (Photo: Boulder County Sheriff’s Office)

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 28-year-old man for possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material, CSAM, on a messaging app.

Alexander Howe was arrested on Thursday in the 800 block of West Moorhead Circle in Boulder.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received information about the distribution of CSAM from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

A search warrant was executed on July 7, and officers said they found additional evidence at Howe’s home.

Howe was booked into the Boulder County Jail and is being held without bond. He has been charged with the following:

Three counts of sexual exploitation of a child with intent to distribute

Two counts of sexual exploitation of a child – possession

Anyone who suspects a child is being sexually exploited online should report the case to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s website or call 1-800-THE-LOST.