Boulder man arrested for sexual assault on a child, police seeking additional victims

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – A 36-year-old Boulder man has been arrested for sexual assault on a child, police announced Wednesday.

Ian C. Morrison has been charged with sexual assault, sexual assault on a child, enticement of a child and false imprisonment, according to officials. The reported incidents happened in 2020.

A parent of the victim reported the allegations to the Boulder Police Department.

Detectives are concerned that there may be more victims. During the investigation, police discovered Morrison possessed sexually explicit material of children.

Anyone with information about these cases or any related incidents is asked to contact Det. B. McNalley at: 303-441-3336 and reference case No. 20-12090.

To report information anonymously, call Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip through the Crime Stoppers website.