DENVER (KDVR) — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 32-year-old man on Friday for alleged possession of child sexual abuse material.

Adrian Acevedo’s home was searched on Nov. 8. after the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children task force received information about an individual possibly possessing child sexual abuse material from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Boulder County Sheriff’s Office deputies seized multiple electronic devices from Acevedo’s residence, and a digital forensic analysis of his devices revealed multiple files of child pornography.

Acevedo was arrested on Dec. 1 and booked into the Boulder County Jail with no bond for one count of possession of child sexual exploitation material.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this investigation by the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office, Boulder Police Department, Longmont Department of Public Safety and the Boulder County S.W.A.T. Team, in addition to members of the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

Anyone who suspects a child is being sexually exploited online can report it online at report.cybertip.org or by calling 1-800-THE-LOST.