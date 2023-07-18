Jonathan Philip Harris, 39, arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a child (Photo credit: Boulder County Sheriff’s Office)

DENVER (KDVR) — A Boulder man was arrested on July 13 after a task force discovered child sexual abuse material on his devices, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Jonathan Philip Harris, 39, is facing one count of sexual exploitation of a child – distribution and three counts of sexual exploitation of a child – possession of images.

A search warrant was executed on May 2 after an investigation discovered the material. The Boulder County Digital Forensics Lab found it was downloaded to a device connected to the IP address associated with Harris’ residence in the 4400 block of Broadway Street.

Several devices were seized in the search and “multiple files were found in violation of sexual exploitation of a child.”

Harris has since been released on a $1,000 cash bond.

In addition to the Boulder County Digital Forensics Lab, the task force involved in the investigation consists of BCSO investigators, the Longmont Department of Public Safety, the Boulder Police Department and the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office.

If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited online, you can report it online or by calling 1-800-THE-LOST.