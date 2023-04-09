BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A special task force housed at the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child on Saturday, a release said.

Sergey Tolstick, 36, is accused of distributing child sexual abuse material via a peer-to-peer network, the sheriff’s office said.

The Boulder County Forensics Lab came across the illegal material that was downloaded from an IP address in Boulder County during other investigations. A deeper dive into the origination of the material discovered it was on a device associated with Tolstick’s residential internet, according to BCSO.

A search warrant was issued for Tolstick’s residence in the 6000 block of Gunbarrel Avenue on March 29 where that material was discovered as well as other evidence, the sheriff’s office said.

Tolstick was booked into the Boulder County Jail and is being held without bond on one count of sexual exploitation of a child – distribution and six counts of sexual exploitation of a child – possession.

The agencies included in the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force are the Boulder County Digital Forensics Lab from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, the Longmont Department of Public Safety, the Boulder Police Department and the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office.