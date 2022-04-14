BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A 33-year-old Boulder man has been arrested in a child pornography case.

Andreas Halusa was arrested on Wednesday on felony sexual exploitation of a child, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. He’s being held in the Boulder County jail without bond.

Halusa’s case is related to a past short-term residence of his in unincorporated Boulder County, the Sheriff’s Office said. Detectives identified him and searched his current home, in the 600 block of Pearl Street in Boulder, on Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Office said the arrest is related to “child sex abuse material,” or child pornography.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force first received information about the possession of the material as recently as November 2021 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.