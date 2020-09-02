Boulder looking at net-zero energy options for former hospital site

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – Boulder is exploring a net-zero energy option for the city owned former hospital campus, known as Alpine-Balsam.

A net-zero building makes enough energy, through renewables and battery storage, to meet its own energy needs.

“The city has a great opportunity at Alpine-Balsam to pursue multiple city goals by incorporating sustainable practices, affordable housing and safe, welcoming city services,” said project manager Amanda Bevis Cole. “We look forward to learning more about what’s possible at the site.”

Boulder’s Climate Commitment, to achieve 100% renewable energy by 2030, is the background for the analysis.

Many options, including electric and thermal microgrids, geothermal, solar and battery storage systems are being considered, according to the city.

The Brenton building, also on the site, was renovated in 2018, is Boulder’s first all-electric building.

City of Boulder purchased the former Boulder Community Health hospital property in 2015.