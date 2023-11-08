BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A lot of travel was halted with the pandemic, but these days COVID is not impacting travel as much as other things.

In fact, the Denver International Airport saw record traffic this summer, with June ranking as the busiest month the airport has ever had.

Now, travelers are more concerned about how global conflicts affect travel or how climate change and natural disasters might impact destinations.

For the first time since 2019, COVID-19 warnings were not part of Fodor’s 2024 Go List of the top three destinations to visit in the U.S. and Canada, which included one city in Colorado.

Boulder was named on the list for its array of entertainment and things to do, all within minutes of the city’s center.

The list noted that Boulder has a rural, mountain-town feel while still being a big city as it’s surrounded by over 30,000 acres of city-owned open space, according to the report.

“Whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast or simply looking to flock to a beautiful city nestled amidst nature, Boulder needs to be on your list,” the report reads.

It’s a good place for outdoor adventurists with mountains for biking, hiking, climbing and tubing all near the city’s center. Plus there are trail systems and bike lanes throughout the city, which make those mountain adventures easily accessible.

And it’s not all mountain and outdoor activities. Pearl Street offers open-air dining with a view of the Flatirons, local shops and vendors, and plenty of local craft beer destinations.

Cannon Beach, Oregon was the only other U.S. destination on the list, which noted its artistic appeal with dramatic coastlines and diverse flora and fauna.

Lastly, Nelson in British Columbia, Canada made the list as another scenic destination. The list noted its Victorian-era architecture and natural landscapes that make it perfect for outdoor adventure and cultural heritage.