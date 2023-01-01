BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder Main Library will gradually reopen starting this week after testing confirmed meth residue in the library’s public restrooms and surface contamination on some furniture in seating areas.

The restrooms will be closed until remediation is finished and the affected furniture will be removed, according to the City of Boulder.

The library closed on Dec. 20 after testing showed meth contamination was well above the state threshold in the restroom exhaust vents. This initial testing was done after people were reported smoking meth in the restrooms.

The first phase of reopening will start Jan. 4. Patrons with existing or new holds on materials will be given access for pickup. The main entrance will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A tentative date for full reopening was set for Jan. 9. However, there was not a timeline for when the restrooms would reopen following remediation, which was expected to take several weeks.