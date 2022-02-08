Boulder King Soopers to reopen almost 1 year after tragic shooting

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Nearly a year after an active shooter took 10 lives at the Boulder Table Mesa store, King Soopers is hosting a reopening ceremony on Wednesday to begin a new chapter.

It has been 11 months since the store was last open, and the company wants to mark the reopening by honoring the lives lost on March 22, 2021.

A company spokesperson said the ceremony’s purpose will be to “remember the lives that will never be forgotten and embrace the strength and resilience of the community.”

The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. and will gather King Soopers associates and the community to reopen the Table Mesa location.