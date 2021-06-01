Boulder King Soopers shooting victims’ families to receive $500,000

Bouquets are stack up in front of crosses put up for victims along the temporary fence line outside the parking lot of a King Soopers grocery store, the site of a mass shooting in which 10 people died, Friday, March 26, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder County Crisis Fund is granting $500,000 to the families of the 10 victims killed in the Boulder King Soopers shooting.

The funds will be granted to the Colorado Organization for Victims Assistance to distribute to the families evenly.

The Boulder County Crisis Fund was established by Community Foundation Boulder County to support those directly and indirectly affected by the shooting.

“After the shooting, members of our community, true to form, wrapped their arms around each other. We hope this direct support to families will help ease their unimaginable loss,” said Tatiana Hernandez, CEO of Community Foundation Boulder County.

The Boulder County Crisis Fund has received donations from over 11,000 individuals raising more than $1.6 million. The Community Foundation has put together an advisory committee to handle how the funds should be distributed.

The adviorsy commitee is made up of local community leaders:

Kathleen Collins (KC) Becker – former Speaker, CO House of Representatives

Violeta Chapin – Professor of Law, University of Colorado Boulder

Dana Derichsweiler – Co-Owner, Walnut Cafe

Nancy Feldman – Victims Advocate

Richard Garcia – Member, Board of Education, Boulder Valley School District

Elizabeth (Betsy) Hall – Associate Dean & Professor, Regis University

Annett James – President, NAACP of Boulder County

Robert (Bob) Lawhead – Policy Advisor, Colorado Developmental Disabilities Council

Pedro Silva – Associate Minister, First Congregational UCC Boulder

Marc Soloway- Rabbi, Bonai Shalom

Gwyneth Whalen – former Judge, 20th Judicial District of Colorado

The funds will be used to donate to victims and families, those directly affected and the broader community.

Image provided by Community Foundation Boulder County

Any donations made to the Boulder County Crisis Fund after May 31 will support the broader community.