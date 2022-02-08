Returning to Boulder King Soopers? This therapist’s advice is here to help

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Nearly a year after 10 people were killed at the Table Mesa King Soopers, the store will re-open to customers Wednesday morning.

The building has been redesigned both inside and out, following requests from associates who survived the shooting. While many are excited for the store to reopen, it is a process that will certainly be filled with mixed emotions.

“There may be some people who don’t want to come here because the trauma is still active for them,” said John Joseph.

Joseph is a Boulder-based therapist who also lives near the grocery store. He said he is personally excited to return, saying that it is an important part of the healing process.

“I want to look at people, and look them in the eye, and just have that silent understanding that hey, we’re back,” said Joseph. “We’re back, and we’re reclaiming a space that was taken essentially by a terrorist.”



Joseph understands many will feel nervous or anxious about returning to the store and says there are some tips you can try that will make it an easier process.

“What I suggest to them, is to go with at least one friend, if not two or three. Have the support of family or friends with you, and take your time,” he said. “Walk all the aisles, slow yourself down, take deep breaths, and just ask yourself, ‘How am I feeling in this moment?’”

Joseph said it is also OK to wait to visit the store, and that hearing from friends and family who have been inside can be helpful.

“If there’s any anxiety or hesitation, sit in the parking lot, have a friend or family member go in first. Have them say it’s safe and secure, it feels happy, I want to bring you in and share that experience with you,” Joeseph explained.

The store will reopen following a ceremony at 9 a.m. honoring the 10 victims who lost their lives during the tragedy.