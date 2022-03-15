BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Table Mesa King Soopers announced it will be closed on March 22 to honor the 10 victims of the mass shooting that occurred at the store last year.

The location will close its doors at 11 p.m. on March 21 and reopen at 6 a.m. on March 23. In addition to the closure, all King Soopers and City Market stores will pause for a moment of silence at 2:30 p.m.

“The anniversary of this tragedy will undoubtedly impact each of us differently,” Joe Kelley, president of King Soopers said. “Closing the store to honor the tragic loss of life and to provide our associates space to process their emotions as they continue to navigate the healing process allows us to continue to deliver on our commitment to support our associates and our community as we all heal and grieve together.”

A memorial exhibit, called “Boulder Strong: Still Strong, Remembering March 2021,” features artifacts collected from the memorial outside the store, as well as photographs of 70 people in the community connected to what happened.