Boulder K9 officer now protected with body armor

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – A K9 belonging to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is now protected by a brand new stab and bullet proof vest.

K9 Sapper recently received the vest from the non-profit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The organization provides families an opportunity to sponsor a vest for dogs working in law enforcement or other related agencies around the country by donating $985. Sapper’s vest was sponsored by Lindsay Favley of Colorado Springs and her family.

Vested Interest began in 2009 with a mission to provide protective vests for K-9 officers. A total of 4,327 vests have been donated across the country since then.

Vested Interest also provides K-9 Narcan KitsHealthcare for K-9 Heroes and K-9 First Aid Medical Kits.

Donations and volunteer opportunities are available. Call 508-824-6978 if interested. 

