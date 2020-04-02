Boulder issues emergency order providing clarification on outdoor activities

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder City Manager Jane Brautigam announced a new emergency order for the City of Boulder that is providing community members with clarification related to outdoor activity in city parks and open spaces.
The order went into effect on Thursday and will remain in effect during the period of the current declared disaster emergency.
The following facilities will be closed:
- Basketball Courts
- Volleyball Courts
- Tennis Courts
- Golf Courses, including Flatiron Golf Course and the Disc Golf Courses
- Outdoor Aquatic Facilities
- Valmont Bike Park
- Dog Parks
- Parks Picnic Area and Shelters
- Playgrounds
- Skate Parks
- Open Space Picnic Areas, Nature Centers and Shelters
Parks, hiking trails, trailheads and multi-use paths will remain open for walking, hiking, biking and running. All people who plan to utilize these areas must follow social distancing guidelines.
The full emergency order can be found here.
For questions about the stay at home order, visit the city’s coronavirus FAQs page at BoulderColorado.gov/coronavirus.