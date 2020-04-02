Boulder issues emergency order providing clarification on outdoor activities

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder City Manager Jane Brautigam announced a new emergency order for the City of Boulder that is providing community members with clarification related to outdoor activity in city parks and open spaces.

The order went into effect on Thursday and will remain in effect during the period of the current declared disaster emergency.

The following facilities will be closed:

Basketball Courts

Volleyball Courts

Tennis Courts

Golf Courses, including Flatiron Golf Course and the Disc Golf Courses

Outdoor Aquatic Facilities

Valmont Bike Park

Dog Parks

Parks Picnic Area and Shelters

Playgrounds

Skate Parks

Open Space Picnic Areas, Nature Centers and Shelters

Parks, hiking trails, trailheads and multi-use paths will remain open for walking, hiking, biking and running. All people who plan to utilize these areas must follow social distancing guidelines.

The full emergency order can be found here.

For questions about the stay at home order, visit the city’s coronavirus FAQs page at BoulderColorado.gov/coronavirus.