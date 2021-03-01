Boulder is the #1 city in the nation for ‘Gen Z’ renters

BOULDER (KDVR) — New data shows Colorado’s youngest adults are eyeing Boulder when it comes to choosing a place to rent and live.

The data from RentCafe.com analyzed three million rental applications from across the country and discovered Boulder is actually the top ‘Gen Z’ city in the nation.

Data from RentCafe.com

According to the digital platform, Boulder boasts the highest share of Gen Z renters with a whopping 65%.

Keep in mind, Gen Z’ers are young adults born anytime after 1997, so we’re talking folks in their early twenties.

‘Zoomers’, as they’re also known, also overtook renters from other generations in Boulder, including millennials.

According to RenteCafe.com, only 22% of renters living in Boulder right now are millennials.

The data also shows when it comes to the most trending Gen Z city in Colorado, Westminster takes top honors. Apartment applications from the Gen Z age group increased by 35% last year.

Colorado Springs followed closely behind with a 31% boost in rental applications among the age cohort.

The average cost of rent for an apartment in Boulder is roughly $1,900 a month, according to RentCafe.com.