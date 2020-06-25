Boulder gym owner to buy CrossFit from ex-CEO after controversial comments

BOULDER, Colo. — A former tech executive who owns a CrossFit gym in Boulder has reached a deal to buy the company from its former CEO, who ignited controversy in recent weeks with comments regarding the death of George Floyd.

Eric Roza, the owner of CrossFit Sanitas at 2525 Arapahoe Ave., said in a statement released by CrossFit that he is slated to close next month on the purchase of the brand. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Roza is the former CEO of Datalogix, which Oracle acquired in 2015. Following the acquisition, he was senior vice president and general manager of Oracle Data Cloud, leaving that role last year.

Roza and his wife Melissa opened CrossFit Sanitas in early 2013. According to his bio on the gym’s website, Roza has been a “lifelong fitness nut,” but took up CrossFit in 2008 after a running injury.

Roza is set to buy the company from Greg Glassman, who ignited an uproar this month referring to protests prompted by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis as “Floyd-19,” and telling gym owners that he and his staff were “not mourning” Floyd’s death.

Glassman’s comments prompted numerous CrossFit gyms nationwide to say they would disassociate with the brand. BusinessDen reported last week that at least six gyms within Denver city limits were among them.

