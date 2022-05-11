BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The first permits have been given out to property owners who want to rebuild their homes following the Marshall Fire.

Pam and Dan Decker had lived at their property along Marshall Road in unincorporated Boulder County for 18 years. They raised children there, had backyard weddings and created countless memories.

At the end of 2021, the Marshall Fire destroyed their home.

“We knew immediately, the night of Dec. 30, we heard for sure. Everything was gone. We just had the clothes on our back,” Pam Decker said.

According to the Deckers, they made the decision to rebuild almost immediately.

“The next day, next two days, our children and their spouses had architects, designers and a builder to start the rebuilding process,” Pam Decker said.

However, rebuilding takes time and a lot of effort.

“Four months of a lot of pain and heart break like all the other 1,100 families that are dealing with this. And decision exhaustion, everything you did needed a decision. It felt like one step forward three back,” Pam Decker said.

Finally, their persistence paid off. The Deckers were granted the first permit to rebuild in unincorporated Boulder County.

“Previously we were crying because of sorrow and now we cry because of joy,” Dan Decker said.

The couple believes they had an advantage in getting a permit so quickly because they plan to rebuild nearly the exact same house using the same foundation.

They say they want to share their story in hopes of inspiring other families affected by the Marshall Fire to keep working toward their goals in recovery.

“Just hang on, hang on tight and you’ll make it but it’s just hard to do. It’s really hard to do,” Pam Decker said.

The Deckers are scheduled to begin construction later this month and anticipate they will be ready to move into their rebuilt home in February 2023.