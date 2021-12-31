Boulder fire: Where to get help if you were impacted by the Marshall Fire

These are some photos on the ground of the fire damage in the Harper Lake area. (Credit: Jakob Rosen)

SUPERIOR, Colo. (KDVR) — It’s estimated that roughly 1,000 homes were destroyed leaving many people in need after the Marshall Fire swept through Superior and Louisville.

FOX31 has partnered with the Red Cross to raise money, but if you’re one of the people who has been left with nothing we know the need can be urgent. Below you will find information from local businesses and organizations offering help.

If you are having trouble contacting someone who may have been in the fire’s path, please call the Emergency Management Call Center at 303-413-7730.

Places to stay:

With the collaboration of Buffs4Life, Colorado Landmark, Realtors and other local hotels, the group has kicked started an effort to help those impacted by the Marshall Fire. See a full list here.

The YMCA of Northern Colorado has opened its doors as a Red Cross Shelter with “tons of water, supplies, toiletries, towels, food, etc, at our YMCA at 2800 Dagny Way in Lafayette.”

Where to get food:

Safeway and the Salvation Army are providing food for Marshall fire evacuees sheltering at the Lafayette YMCA on Dagny Way. This morning, Boulder Safeway stores delivered 1,000 breakfast meals and 1,000 lunches to the YMCA shelter. The grocer will be preparing and delivering more food in the coming days.

Clothing availability:

Active Louisville Kids has water, food, blankets and clothing available at 1970 Centennial Dr., Louisville. The phone number is 303-665-9669

Pet rescue/shelters:

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management has posted a form for pet owners who have been evacuated. You can fill out the form to let them know where to rescue your pets here.

Do you know a business or organization offering help? Please let us know so we can update this story by emailing tips@kdvr.com.