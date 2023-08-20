A car crashed into a Boulder Fire Rescue vehicle while it had lights and sirens on, according to BFR. (Boulder Fire Rescue)

DENVER (KDVR) — Boulder Fire Rescue tweeted Sunday reminding drivers to yield to emergency vehicles after a crash Sunday.

It happened at the intersection of 28th Street and Valmont Road. Boulder Fire Rescue said a car crashed into a fire rescue battalion chief’s pick-up truck.

BFR said the truck had lights and sirens on when the crash happened.

Three people were taken to the hospital to be assessed, but BFR said there were no major injuries.

As of Aug. 7, the move-over law in Colorado requires drivers to move over for more than just emergency vehicles.