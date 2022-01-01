91-year-old Superior woman missing since Marshall Fire evacuations

SUPERIOR, Colo. (KDVR) — A 91-year-old Superior woman has been missing from his family since the Marshall Fire evacuations on Thursday, according to her family.

The family of Nadine Turnbull said she was in a home west of Target with one of her nieces when the fire approached. As firefighters evacuated the area, Nadine and her niece were separated.

Nadine’s family is maintaining hope that firefighters rescued her and took her to an evacuation center.

They said they reported her as missing to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

Nadine Turnbull, 91, has been missing from her family since the Marshall Fire evacuations on Dec. 30, 2021. (Photo courtesy of family)

Nadine Turnbull, 91, has been missing from her family since the Marshall Fire evacuations on Dec. 30, 2021. (Photo courtesy of family)

Nadine Turnbull, 91, has been missing from her family since the Marshall Fire evacuations on Dec. 30, 2021. (Photo courtesy of family)

Nadine Turnbull, 91, has been missing from her family since the Marshall Fire evacuations on Dec. 30, 2021. (Photo courtesy of family)