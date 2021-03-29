Boulder Facebook group promotes healing and reminiscing

SOUTH BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The south Boulder community refuses to let the tragic events of last week cast a shadow on the place they cherish.

One woman who grew up in the Table Mesa area started a Facebook group that’s now a place for healing and reminiscing.

For most people there’s only one place we truly call home. Buildings and people may change but the memories are always there. For those who call Table Mesa home, one tragic moment will not spoil many years of good.

“It’s been really healing, reading everybody’s posts,” said Kelly Parr, who grew up in Boulder and now lives in Colorado Springs.

The page ‘Table Mesa Kids’ looks like dozens of yearbooks tossed into one. The group has almost 2,000 members with people of all ages.

“I figured it would be helpful for me at least, and if it is helpful for me, it’s probably helpful for other people too,” said Lisa Schumacher who created the group on Wednesday. Schumacher grew up in Boulder and now lives in Utah, but the page brings her home.

Old class photos, landscapes and newspapers fill the feed. It’s images of happy memories and better times, for the Table Mesa kids now baring the anguish from a shattered sense of safety.

Home was no place for this type of heartbreak.

“Everyone is talking about hanging out at the candy store that was down there, the ice cream store, the department stores and areas beside King Scoopers, there was a lot of freedom and it felt really safe,” said Schumacher.

“This whole thing has been so traumatic for everyone and I think that just being reminded of the good things, good experiences that we had in childhood; what the shooter did, didn’t negate our good memories and for me, the 22 years of the good times I had in Boulder,” said Parr.

Boulder strong, they will remain, will a little help from their friends, or a long-lost classmate.

“I feel like after the shooting happened it robbed all those memories, so just by having the Facebook group, it has brought all those memories back which is helping us see the good and not the bad,” said Parr.

“We need each other when something bad happens, that’s how we get through it and that’s how we heal,” said Schumacher.