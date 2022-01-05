Boulder eatery’s dining tent becomes disaster relief site

LOUISVILLE, CO – JANUARY 02: Leonid Grachev digs through the debris at his parents’ house in a neighborhood decimated by the Marshall Fire on January 2, 2022 in Louisville, Colorado. Officials reported that 991 homes were destroyed, making it the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Volunteers have stepped up to help provide basic necessities to people who lost everything in last week’s wildfires in suburban Denver.

They include Boulder restaurant owner Hosea Rosenberg, who turned his pandemic outdoor dining tent into a relief station with warm clothes, hats and coats and toiletries plus food cooked by his chefs.

Rosenberg closed his Blackbelly restaurant over the New Year’s weekend to give his staff a break and decided to keep it closed to keep the relief station site running.

His staff is still working but cooking food for those affected by wildfires instead of restaurant patrons.