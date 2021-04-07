Boulder detectives looking to identify possible King Soopers shooting witnesses

Boulder Police detectives are looking to speak to the driver or occupants of this vehicle.

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder detectives are looking for a possible witness or witnesses that were at the scene of the King Soopers shooting on March 22.

Officials are trying to identify the person that was driving a white Toyota Tacoma, as seen in the photographs provided. The vehicle was seen on video in the King Soopers parking lot shortly after 2:30 p.m. on March 22.

Detectives want to speak with the driver or any occupants of the vehicle. Officials do not believe these possible witnesses are suspects in the case.

If you are the driver, or have any information on the driver’s identity, officials are asking that you please call the Boulder tipline at -303-441-1974 or email BPDDetective@bouldercolorado.gov.