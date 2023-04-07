BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A Boulder County sheriff’s deputy has resigned after the department determined he was romantically involved with a probation client.

The Problem Solvers have learned former Deputy Matt Jones quit on March 25 while facing an internal affairs investigation.

According to a disciplinary letter obtained through a public records request, Jones denied the romantic relationship at first and said it was only a friendship.

Phone records and text messages obtained by investigators convinced the Sheriff’s Office the relationship was, in fact, romantic.

Jones was a security deputy assigned to the Sheriff’s Office Court Security unit and was not certified by the Colorado Peace Officer Standards and Training, or POST.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office has a policy that forbids employees from becoming “romantically and/or sexually involved with any person in custody and are discouraged from becoming romantically or sexually involved with former inmates or known convicted felons. Employees involved in such a relationship are required to notify their immediate supervisor.”

Internal investigators said Jones did not notify his supervisor and wasn’t truthful during the disciplinary process, which can be grounds for termination.