Boulder deputies arrest suspected arsonist

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder County sheriff’s deputies and firefighters responded to a 911 call from a resident at a home in the 1300 block of Tipperary Street in unincorporated Boulder County early Tuesday morning.

The home was filling with smoke, and the fire was spreading throughout the home when rescue crews arrived just after 12 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

A disturbance between two people living in the house just before the fire was reported to the deputies.

Fredrick Faerron-Crocket, 52, was arrested and taken to the Boulder County Jail. He is facing first-degree arson, second-degree arson, felony menacing and felony criminal mischief charges.

All of the people and pets were safely evacuated from the home.

Firefighters from the Louisville Fire Protection District, Lafayette Fire Department and Mountain View Fire Rescue were involved in the response.

An investigation is ongoing and a search warrant of the home is being sought, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.