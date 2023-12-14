BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The family of a world-class 17-year-old cyclist says they’re still heartbroken months after their son’s death.

Magnus White was hit and killed earlier this year while riding along the shoulder of Colorado Highway 119.

Yeva Smilianska, 23, has been charged with vehicular homicide in the case. Investigators say Smilianska fell asleep at the wheel and drifted from the left lane into the shoulder, where Magnus was riding.

His parents, Jill and Michael White, said after the arrest that they feel like they’ve lost Magnus all over again.

“You’re living your nightmare over and over again,” Jill said.

The room where Michael and Magnus used to work on his bikes has now shifted into a memorial for him.

“It’s hard coming into this room, because I know he will never pilot these bikes again,” Michael said.

“He died before he got to do what he loved, which was 72 hours later, he would have been on a plane to Scotland to the world championships,” Jill said. “And he worked so hard to make the U.S. team, and he was so excited.”

Magnus White (Credit: Eddie Clark)

Magnus White’s parents honor his legacy

That feat was among a long list of accomplishments for the teenager.

According to USA Cycling, White competed in many national races, including winning the Junior 17–18 Cyclocross National Championship in 2021. He also competed in the 2022 and 2023 UCI Cyclocross World Championships, along with competing for the USA National Team in a season of European Cyclocross racing.

Those accomplishments made an impact on the cycling community. Jill and Michael said cyclists from across the globe have reached out to their family.

White’s family has founded a nonprofit, THE WHITE LINE, to create change for safer cycling environments. And small changes are already being made.

“CDOT (Colorado Department of Transportation) put in rumble strips along where Magnus was killed to wake drivers up if they fell asleep.

“We know the driver fell asleep. Would it have woken her up? We don’t know,” Michael said.

The nonprofit also created a film series, “Lives Worth Remembering,” which shows the White family’s anguish during the investigation. The name is a reminder of Magnus’ simple dream.

“When he was 15, he had his English composition book, and what the teachers assigned them to was: What do you want to be remembered for? And he said, ‘I want to be remembered as a fast bike racer and have a life worth remembering,'” Michael said.

The first part of the series can be found on the organization’s website.