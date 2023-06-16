BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — At Boulder Fire Station 13, rescue crews have had a busy and difficult week.

Sunday, firefighters pulled a 9-year-old boy from Boulder Creek. He would later pass away at the hospital.

“These calls are some of the hardest calls to go on,” said Lt. Thomas Spannring. “Not only from an emotional point of view, but it’s a very dynamic situation.”

Since Sunday, Spannring’s dive and swift water rescue team has rescued three other people, including a woman who remained in critical condition as of Friday afternoon.

“We’ve had busy Junes before, but this has been a crazy busy week. I don’t remember a week that’s been as busy as this past one,” Spannring said.

Despite the incidents, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said there are no immediate plans to close or limit creek access.

A spokesperson said tubing restrictions are typically enacted if water flows hit 700 cubic feet per second for a sustained period. Friday, they say those levels were measured at 380 CFS.

“We are communicating with the city of Boulder, are constantly monitoring the water levels, and will enact restrictions if we meet our pre-established threshold,” the spokesperson added via email.

Water restrictions in Boulder County

Restrictions are in place on the North St. Vrain and St. Vrain Creeks elsewhere in the county.

First responders are asking people to be especially cautious around the creek and to wear flotation devices, helmets, wetsuits and other protective gear.

The sheriff’s office is also asking people to write their names and phone numbers on water sports equipment so they can contact you to ensure you safely exited the water if they find that device unattended.

Spannring said people should avoid the creek unless they’re experienced.

“The best thing to do is to stay out of the creek completely,” he said. “Even though tubing at this moment is still allowed within the city, unless you’re a very experienced tuber, you really shouldn’t be in the water. Period.”