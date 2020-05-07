Boulder County urges residents to explore supports, benefits available to them amid COVID-19 pandemic

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder County Department of Housing and Human Services is urging residents to sign up for supports and benefits that are available to them due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

These benefits include food, financial and child care assistance, help with housing and rent, unemployment benefits and business loans and free or reduced-cost health insurance.

“While we know we are in this for a while, we’ll recover faster as a community if we get the help we need now,” said Frank Alexander, Director of the Boulder County Department of Housing & Human Services. “Nearly $2 billion in benefits and supports has been made available for our neighbors and business and non-profit owners, and this help can be the difference between suffering and stabilizing, and between economic devastation and flattening the curve of disruption.”

Boulder County Housing and Human Services says they have received and responded to more than 22,000 texts, 1,900 voicemails and 1,200 emails from community members seeking help.

“We thank our community for helping one another by staying at home and wearing face coverings to reduce the severity of this outbreak, and we are here to support the whole community with the benefits and programs that are there for that very purpose,” said Boulder County Commissioner Deb Gardner. “We really are all in this together, so if each of us accesses the supports we need today, we’ll emerge from this stronger and more resilient.”

Boulder County residents can apply for unemployment benefits here. Residents can get help filing from Workforce Boulder County by calling 720-776-0822.

A Housing Help Line has also been established for residents who have been impacted by COVID-19 and are seeking financial support to pay their rent or get other housing assistance.

Those who need assistance covering housing rental costs can call 303-441-1206 and leave a detailed message about the help they need.

Additionally, other housing help includes landlord-tenant mediation, financial coaching, mortgage payment suspension and loan modification for homeowners and landlords, and more.

Information on housing resources for those impacted by COVID-19 can be found here.

An evictions moratorium is currently in place through May 31. Housing providers cannot remove tenants or their belongings, change the locks on rental properties, or shut off utilities without first going through the evictions process, which is not an option at this time.

Residents should also look into the Family Resource Centers in Boulder County, which include Sister Carmen Community Center in Lafayette (303-665-4342), Emergency Family Assistance Association (EFAA) in Boulder (303-442-3042), and OUR Center in Longmont (303-772-5529).

These non-profit community partners provide financial assistance for rent and utilities, mortgage support, free food boxes or prepared meals.

“People from all walks of life have been hit hard by COVID-19, and no one should hesitate to get help to weather this and recover from it, so reach out to any of us as soon as you can,” said Suzanne Crawford, CEO of Sister Carmen Community Center. “It’s also important to encourage your friends, family, and neighbors to get the supports they need, and to be sure you’re checking in on those you know and offering help.”

General resource information can be found here.

Several community partners are also providing and delivering prepared food and groceries to residents who are most vulnerable to COVID-19. These resources can be found here.