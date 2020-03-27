Boulder County trails see increase of visitors as statewide stay-at-home order prevents many other activities

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Amid the COVID-19 crisis, many Colorado citizens have turned to Boulder County parks and trails in order to get outside of their living quarters.

Boulder County Parks & Open Space and other city and mountain trails are seeing an increase of crowds as the State of Colorado’s stay-at-home order restricts most other types of activities.

Because of this, unsafe crowding is occurring in these spaces. Agency land managers are placing a strict adherence to open space rules and regulations. They say that social distancing is mandatory.

“As always, we value physical exercise and getting outdoors as key factors in promoting personal wellness and maintaining healthy habits,” said Boulder County Public Health Director Jeffrey Zayach. “During this stay-at-home period of COVID-19, where our goal is to significantly reduce the spread of the disease, we still want people to get out and enjoy some fresh air, but we can’t emphasize enough how important it is at all times to maintain a physical distance of at least six feet between anyone not of the same household and to avoid creating crowded conditions at trailheads, parks, and open space areas.”

The Colorado State COVID-19 Public Health Order does allow for outdoor recreation, but shelters and picnic areas at Boulder County Parks & Open Space properties will be closed and remain off-limits.

To manage the increased visitation to the county parks, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is increasing the number of deputies assigned to mountain control and increasing presence in and around highly used recreation areas.

Staffing has also increased at trailheads, parking areas and maintenance facilities of the county parks.

“We are all in this situation together, and every person is responsible for doing their best to keep everyone else safe, whether on their local sidewalk or a foothills trail. So get out and reap the benefits to health and well-being of recreating outdoors. But please do so responsibly by following the social distancing protocols, obeying all rules and parking restrictions, and being kind to one another,” said Boulder County Parks & Open Space Director Eric Lane.