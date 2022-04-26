BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A new website from Boulder County gives outdoor enthusiasts a better idea of what to expect on their favorite trails in Boulder.

Boulder County Open Space just launched the webpage, which broadcasts up-to-date images of conditions and parking lot capacity for popular trails. The images update roughly every ten minutes from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to the site.

Trailheads include Carolyn Holmberg Preserve, Pella Crossing, Ron Stewart Preserve at Rabbit Mountain, Walker Ranch and the Coalton Trailhead. Several cameras were funded through the Parks & Open Space Foundation.