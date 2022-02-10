Boulder County to vote on debris removal company for Marshall Fire

SUPERIOR, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder County Commission will vote Thursday on a company to lead structural debris removal on private properties inside the Marshall Fire burn area.

The county received proposals from 11 companies and narrowed it down to two finalists for interviews.

The county will vote to move forward with DRC Emergency Services, LLC for the project. According to the county documents, the company has experience with FEMA-declared disasters and large wildfire debris cleanup.

Fire victims have expressed frustration over the pace of the cleanup process. Many properties inside the burn area have sat untouched since the fire.

The meeting is set for 3 p.m. Thursday. The public can attend virtually through this Zoom link.