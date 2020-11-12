Boulder County to enforce additional public health requirements

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder County Public Health will begin enforcing a new public health order that aims to curb the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the county.

As of Thursday, 85 people with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized in Boulder County, and public health officials are pushing individuals to take it upon themselves to follow health safety guidelines so that Colorado will not have to enforce a Stay at Home level.

In addition to Dial Level Orange requirements, every person within Boulder County will have to follow these requirements, beginning Saturday:

Household mixing limited Personal gatherings (private or public) are limited to 2 households with no more than 10 people

Indoor event size limited Limited to 25% capacity with up to 25 people (reduction from 50 people limit) Limited to one indoor event per venue, even if there are separate rooms Requirements for outdoor events and sponsored gatherings remain the same as outlined in Safer at Home Level Orange No spectators at adult, high-school level, and professional sporting events No spectators allowed at any adult sporting events, high school sport/game, including those sanctioned by the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA), or professional league game, including CU football

Limited households at restaurants Indoor dining is limited to one household per table Outdoor dining is limited to 10 people per table

Strong recommendation to work from home All businesses, including critical businesses, are strongly recommended to have all employees start or continue working from home, to the extent possible.



“In the last month alone, we have lost 14 of our Boulder County neighbors, friends, and loved ones to this virus. Our hospitalizations are rising significantly, along with the very concerning rapid increase in new cases. Some of our schools have had to close and I continue to hear stories of business owners in tears because they cannot make ends meet, even now, without being at the Stay at Home level,” said Jeff Zayach, Boulder County Public Health executive director. “We can prevent the spread of this disease, but it takes everyone – not just most people – to be diligent, especially when there are such high levels of infection across our entire community. Please take this seriously; we are in this together and we can succeed together, but it takes all of us.”