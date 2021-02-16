Boulder County Sheriff’s Office looking for victim advocate volunteers

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is looking for volunteers to be victim advocates to provide assistance to victims of crime, accidents, trauma and other critical events.

BCSO said victim advocates will provide a valuable source of support and information to those who have had their lives altered by traumatic events.

If you would like to apply to be a victim advocate, no prior experience is necessary. BCSO said training will be provided.

“Our victim advocates provide direct and follow-up support to the victims of crime and tragedy in our communities. This is a much needed, much appreciated service. The opportunity for personal reward and growth for the advocate is rich as well. Please consider joining us. We need people with a caring heart and who are willing to listen to and support victims and their families.” Sheriff Joe Pelle shared.

Advocates who are accepted into the training program will attend 40 hours of training in crisis intervention, grief response, legal procedures, law enforcement and resource information. Training will be held in Boulder on Tuesday and Thursday evenings (6-9:00 p.m.) and on Saturdays (8-4:30 p.m.) from April 13 through May 1, according to BCSO.

The deadline to apply is April 1. BCSO said Ideal volunteers are at least 21 years old, calm, compassionate, emotionally mature and non-judgmental.

You can apply here. If you have any questions, you can contact Danette Tye at 720-564-2881.