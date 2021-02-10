Boulder County Sheriff’s Office: Cause of Calwood Fire ‘undetermined’

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that following and investigation, the cause of last fall’s Calwood Fire is undetermined.

The fire started on Oct. 17, 2020 northwest of Boulder. It burned 10,106 acres and caused an estimated $40 million in property damage, making it one of Colorado’s costliest wildfires since 2003.

The investigation had been ongoing since the first evacuation orders were issued.

The sheriff’s office worked with state and federal agencies to try to determine the fire’s cause. Investigators interviewed a number of people in the process.

“Interviews included landowners, neighbors, and recreators who had been in the area before and immediately after the fire started, as well as from federal firefighting personnel who were overhead in aircraft within minutes after the fire was initially reported. Investigators were able to determine the fire started within an area within a 500-foot radius, however there was no known cause established,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The Lefthand Fire, which burned near Ward, is still being investigated. The U.S. Forest Service is leading that investigation.

Authorities do not believe the Lefthand and Calwood fires are related.