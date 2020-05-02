Boulder County Sheriff’s Office: 2 suspects involved in armed robbery, carjacking still at large

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery and carjacking that occurred Saturday at approximately 3:30 a.m.

Police say the victims, a man and a woman, reported two young white or Hispanic males, possibly 18 to 20 years old, approached them near their parked vehicle, which was in the area of Panorama Point.

The victims say one of the suspects displayed a handgun and demanded the victims’ phones, wallets and vehicle, which was a dark grey 2005 Lexus RX330 SUV.

The suspects then fled the area in the victims’ vehicle and fired off several rounds from their handgun in an unknown direction.

The victims were not injured in the incident.

Hours later, an uninvolved witness found the license plates from the stolen Lexus in Lafayette near Centaur Village Drive and South Boulder Road and turned them into the police.

Then, around 1:50 p.m., a citizen contacted Boulder County Communications to report that a suspicious vehicle described as a dark grey Lexus SUV with no license plates was circling the area of Centaur Circle in Lafayette.

The citizen said two males were in the car.

Lafayette police and Boulder deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the suspects swerved around a patrol car and fled to South Boulder Road, then to Highway 287.

Authorities continued to pursue the vehicle as it continued to elude them through Lafayette and Erie and then eventually onto southbound I-25.

The vehicle exited at E-470 and looped back around to I-25 northbound via York and Highway 7.

Colorado State Patrol joined in the pursuit, which ultimately ended in the area of the Erie Parkway Exit. Authorities were unable to make contact with the suspects.

A “be on the lookout” request was send to area law enforcement agencies.

The suspect vehicle was later observed driving eastbound on Highway 34 into Greeley.

Police are asking if you have any information related to the identity of these suspects, to contact the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office at 303-441-4444 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 (TIPS).