Boulder County sees more peaceful protests

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — On Saturday afternoon, about 100 people gathered at the Boulder International Peace Gardens before walking down Broadway to Spruce Street to protest the recent in-custody death of George Floyd.

Boulder police say that after several speeches and a moment of silence, protesters dispersed peacefully.

The following message was tweeted out by the Boulder Police Department in response to the recent protests in Boulder as well as across the country.

This is the second protest that was held in Boulder this weekend.

Another protest was held earlier Saturday morning and was organized by local churches.