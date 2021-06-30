Boulder County prepares for potential flooding in burn scar areas

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — As fire crews fight more wildfires in the western part of the state, areas that burned last summer are still dealing with the aftermath of massive burn scars.

Glenwood Springs has been on high alert since a mudslide shut down both directions of Interstate 70 in the area, now Boulder County is keeping close watch too with more rain in the forecast.

Fire officials tell FOX31 they’ve seen more rain than usual for this time of year which makes dealing with two major burn scars in Boulder County even more challenging. The Calwood Fire burned over 10,000 acres last summer.

“Just be aware, when the rain comes, there’s a good chance it’s going to be time to move to higher ground,” Chris O’Brien, chief of the Lefthand Fire Protection District said.

During heavy rains, drivers are being asked to avoid burn scar areas. Homeowners should move to higher ground too if they’re in a dangerous area for a mudslide.

“The best thing a person can do is climb. Don’t try to drive out ahead of it, climb to safety that’s your best bet,” O’Brien said.

On Sunday, a park ranger captured a 3-4 foot surge of mud and debris come down past the Corral Trailhead in lower Geer Canyon. Thankfully, the creek stayed in its banks.

The burn scar area from the Lefthand Canyon Fire, about 500 acres, is much smaller, but just as dangerous.