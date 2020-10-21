Boulder County Parks & Open Space closes 12 areas due to extreme fire danger

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder County Parks & Open Space officials announced Wednesday that due to the extreme fire danger and in accord with the United States Forest Service closure announcement, the closure of the following properties to public use until further notice:

Anne U. White

Bald Mountain

Caribou Ranch

Castle Rock climbing area

Grassy Top

Hall Ranch

Heil Valley Ranch

Hessie trailhead

Mud Lake

Reynolds Ranch

Sugarloaf Mountain

The City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks has also closed the Fourth of July trailhead.

BCPOS said that between COVID-19 and active wildfires, public safety resources are already strained. There will be increased ranger patrol in all closure areas.

BCPOS also asked for the public to support first responders by practicing responsible recreation and avoiding any fire-related activities. During this challenging time, help emergency personnel by staying away from active fire areas and recreating only in the eastern parts of Boulder County. Go to boco.org/trails for a list of county open properties and OSMPTrails.org for the latest information on City of Boulder trail closures.