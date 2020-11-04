Boulder County moves to Safer at Home Orange level on Friday

Postdoctoral research associate Nicholas Meyerson examines saliva samples that have changed color as part of the process of a rapid, portable saliva-based COVID-19 test able to return results in 45 minutes in the Sawyer lab at the Biofrontiers Institute at the University of Colorado Boulder . (Photo by Glenn Asakawa/University of Colorado)

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) will move Boulder County to the stricter Safer at Home Orange Level restrictions on Friday due to a rapid increase in coronavirus cases.

“This is devastating, especially because we know that we can prevent the transmission of this virus and this change will impact our businesses severely, as well as our social and emotional health,” said Jeff Zayach, Boulder County Public Health executive director. “This comes down to all of us taking personal responsibility to avoid social gatherings, wear a mask, maintain at least feet of physical distance and to be diligent about washing hands.”

Boulder County has seen a climb in COVID-19 cases, with a five-day average positivity rate of 6.1%.

According to the state’s dial, which tracks the spread of the virus in each county, the Safer at Home designation has three levels; Orange, or Level 3, is the highest-risk level before Stay at Home measures are enforced.

Safer at Home Level Orange limits business capacity to:

25% or 50 people at restaurants, places of worship, and non-critical manufacturing

25% at offices and retail

25% or 25 people at gyms/fitness centers (groups of up to 10 outdoors), personal services, and limited health care settings

25% or 50 people, whichever is fewer, with social distancing at indoor events

25% or 75 people, whichever is fewer with social distancing at outdoor events

25% or 10 people at outdoor guided services

Virtual or outdoors in groups of less than 10 at group sports and camps