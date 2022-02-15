Boulder County mask mandate ends Friday

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The mask mandate for Boulder County will end on Friday following a vote Monday night.

Health official voted to end the mask mandate starting at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18.

Boulder County is the last metro area county to do away with the mask mandate.

The end of the mask mandate comes as COVID-19 cases continue to drop and the surge of the omicron variant has already peaked.

Boulder County’s high vaccination rate of 70% has lessened the strain on the health system there in recent weeks.

Health officials do still recommend wearing a mask in crowded areas. Masks are still required in state and federal places, such as public transportation and health care settings.

