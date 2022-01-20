Boulder County leaders discuss state of climate action following Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Three weeks after the Marshall Fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes in Boulder County and damaged many more, elected leaders are discussing the devastating impact of extreme weather, exacerbated by climate change.

The talk comes a full year after President Biden was inaugurated, and will highlight the administration’s action to promote clean-energy jobs and slow the impacts of a changing climate.

The Marshall Fire is considered one of the worst climate disasters in the United States in 2021. The central resource location for Marshall Fire victims, the Disaster Assistance Center, will close on Saturday and shift to a widespread, long-term recovery effort.

Rep. Joe Neguse will be joined by Louisville Mayor Ashley Stolzmann and Boulder Mayor Aaron Brockett to discuss further climate action that can be taken in Colorado.

You can watch the news conference live at 2 p.m. on FOX31 NOW in the player above.