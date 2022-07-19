BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Four people have been arrested for allegedly providing drugs to inmates at the Boulder County Jail through the mail, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.
A six-month-long investigation uncovered 109.82 grams of methamphetamine-soaked paper and 137.92 grams of ketamine-soaked photos entered the jail via mail to inmates and had been distributed around the facility.
The Boulder County Drug Task Force, Boulder County Jail staff and a Boulder County Sheriff’s K9 team began investigating after an anonymous tip was received that liquid meth was getting into the jail via mail. When the inmates involved were identified, several letters tested positive for meth.
Suspects and charges they’re facing
Keith Alan Beyer, 33 (inmate at Boulder County Jail)
- conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to manufacture or distribute controlled substances – methamphetamine, heroin, ketamine, or cathinones – more than 112 grams
- conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to manufacture or distribute controlled substances – schedule I or II – 14 to 225 grams
- conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to manufacture or distribute controlled substances – methamphetamine, heroin, ketamine, or cathinones
- conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to manufacture or distribute controlled substances – schedule I or II
- introducing contraband in the first degree – introduce from outside
- possession with intent to manufacture or distribute a controlled substance – schedule I or II
Brett Heath Imhof, 25 (inmate at Boulder County Jail)
- conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to manufacture or distribute controlled substances – methamphetamine – more than 7 grams, but not more than 112 grams
- conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to manufacture or distribute controlled substances – ketamine – more than 7 grams, but not more than 112 grams
- introducing contraband in the first degree – introduce from outside
- introducing contraband in the second degree
- conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to manufacture or distribute controlled substances – ketamine
- conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to manufacture or distribute controlled substances – schedule I or II
36-year-old unnamed inmate (charges pending)
- conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to manufacture or distribute controlled substances – methamphetamine, heroin, ketamine, or cathinones
- introducing contraband in the first degree – introduce from outside
Kelley Christine Larkin, 49 (civilian outside of Boulder County Jail)
- distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, ketamine, or cathinones – more than 112 grams
- distribution of a controlled substance – schedule I or II – 14 to 225 grams
- distribution of a controlled substance – schedule I or II
- distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, ketamine, or cathinones
- introducing contraband in the first degree – introduce from outside
Kelli Rae Lynch, 34 (civilian outside of Boulder County Jail)
- distribution of a controlled substance – schedule I or II
- introducing contraband in the first degree – introduce from outside
Kelli Rae Lynch (Photo credit: Boulder County Sheriff’s Office)