BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Four people have been arrested for allegedly providing drugs to inmates at the Boulder County Jail through the mail, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

A six-month-long investigation uncovered 109.82 grams of methamphetamine-soaked paper and 137.92 grams of ketamine-soaked photos entered the jail via mail to inmates and had been distributed around the facility.

The Boulder County Drug Task Force, Boulder County Jail staff and a Boulder County Sheriff’s K9 team began investigating after an anonymous tip was received that liquid meth was getting into the jail via mail. When the inmates involved were identified, several letters tested positive for meth.

Suspects and charges they’re facing

Keith Alan Beyer, 33 (inmate at Boulder County Jail)

conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to manufacture or distribute controlled substances – methamphetamine, heroin, ketamine, or cathinones – more than 112 grams

conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to manufacture or distribute controlled substances – schedule I or II – 14 to 225 grams

conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to manufacture or distribute controlled substances – methamphetamine, heroin, ketamine, or cathinones

conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to manufacture or distribute controlled substances – schedule I or II

introducing contraband in the first degree – introduce from outside

possession with intent to manufacture or distribute a controlled substance – schedule I or II



Keith Alan Beyer (Photo credit: Boulder County Sheriff’s Office)

Brett Heath Imhof, 25 (inmate at Boulder County Jail)

conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to manufacture or distribute controlled substances – methamphetamine – more than 7 grams, but not more than 112 grams

conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to manufacture or distribute controlled substances – ketamine – more than 7 grams, but not more than 112 grams

introducing contraband in the first degree – introduce from outside

introducing contraband in the second degree

conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to manufacture or distribute controlled substances – ketamine

conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to manufacture or distribute controlled substances – schedule I or II

Brett Heath Imhof (Photo credit: Boulder County Sheriff’s Office)

36-year-old unnamed inmate (charges pending)

conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to manufacture or distribute controlled substances – methamphetamine, heroin, ketamine, or cathinones

introducing contraband in the first degree – introduce from outside

Kelley Christine Larkin, 49 (civilian outside of Boulder County Jail)

distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, ketamine, or cathinones – more than 112 grams

distribution of a controlled substance – schedule I or II – 14 to 225 grams

distribution of a controlled substance – schedule I or II

distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, ketamine, or cathinones

introducing contraband in the first degree – introduce from outside

Kelley Christine Larkin (Photo credit: Boulder County Sheriff’s Office)

Kelli Rae Lynch, 34 (civilian outside of Boulder County Jail)

distribution of a controlled substance – schedule I or II

introducing contraband in the first degree – introduce from outside

Kelli Rae Lynch (Photo credit: Boulder County Sheriff’s Office)