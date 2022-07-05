BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder County commissioners unanimously approved the first reading of a new gun restrictions proposal package.

“I would just say at this time that this entire package is urgently needed,” Boulder County Commissioner Claire Levy said. “And while we some may find fault and complaint with different components of each of these ordinances, and some may complain that Boulder County can’t solve the problem with these ordinances, it’s incumbent on us as elected officials who are responsible for the health, safety and welfare of the people of Boulder County to do everything within our power to protect that public safety.”

The Colorado Ceasefire organization told FOX31 that these are important steps toward protecting the community from gun violence.

“This is what we were hoping would happen when we worked for the enactment of Senate Bill 256 and 2021,” President of Colorado Ceasefire Legislative Action Eileen McCarron said. “I am actually surprised and delighted by how very strong the proposals are that Boulder County is considering.”

Rocky Mountain Gun Owners also provided FOX31 with the following statement:

Today, the county of Boulder took the first step in enacting new local unconstitutional gun ordinances. Clearly, the county commissioners have yet to read the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen decision – in light of this decision, just last week, the Supreme Court vacated and remanded three critical cases, including bans on carrying a firearm in so-called “sensitive locations,” assault weapons bans, and standard capacity magazine restrictions – as this will be critical in the ensuing battle against oppressive local gun ordinances and state laws. Furthermore, we are considering legal action against any and all localities that deem their gun control agenda more important is than the United States Constitution. Politicians who believe they can act without accountability will be held accountable in the courtroom and at the ballot box by Rocky Mountain Gun Owners members. Nothing demonstrates how little the Boulder County Commissioners care about you and your guaranteed constitutional rights more than them using taxpayer funds to pursue local gun restrictions that are in clear violation of the Supreme Court’s standard outlined in Bruen. Taylor Rhodes, Executive Director of Rocky Mountain Gun Owners

“We had another mass shooting on July 4th in Illinois and these measures are needed, “Commissioner Matt Jones said.

What’s being proposed?

The ordinance drafts cover the five following restrictions:

Banning the sale of firearms to anyone under the age of 21

Requiring a waiting period of 10 days to sell or purchase a firearm

Prohibiting the carrying of firearms in sensitive public places

Banning the sale of assault rifles along with large magazines and trigger activators

Regulating the possession of unfinished gun frames and guns without serial numbers, sometimes referred to as ghost guns

Tuesdays’ approvals now open up the opportunity for a second reading where the community can get involved, questions can be asked, and tweaks can be proposed before a formal vote takes place.

The second reading of the ordinances, including the opportunity for public comment, is scheduled for August 2 at 3 p.m. Registration to sign up should be opening mid-July and written comments should be submitted online by July 31 on the county’s website.