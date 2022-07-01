Assault rifles hang on the wall for sale at Blue Ridge Arsenal in Chantilly, Virginia, on October 6, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder County is set to introduce a package of gun restrictions that would limit who can buy guns, when they can buy them, which ones they can have and where they can carry them.

The Board of County Commissioners will introduce the package of gun ordinances on Tuesday. They’re similar to laws recently passed in Boulder, Lafayette, Louisville and Superior.

“While we will continue to support state and federal progress, we need to continue to take action at a local level to protect our communities,” Board of Commissioners Chair Marta Loachamin stated in a news release.

Colorado municipalities are now able to pass stronger gun restrictions after a 2021 change in the legislature. Before then, local governments could not enact gun laws that were more stringent than the state’s. Now, local governments cannot pass gun laws that are more lenient.

Vice-Chair Claire Levy pointed to the 295 mass shootings that happened just in the first half of 2022.

“But sadly, gun violence is bigger than mass shootings, and includes injuries and deaths every day from domestic violence and suicide – both of which are more deadly when a firearm is used,” Levy stated. “We need to do everything we can to protect Boulder County residents from gun violence.”

Proposed gun laws in Boulder County

Here are the laws under consideration:

Prohibiting the purchase of firearms by anyone under the age of 21

Requiring a waiting period prior to the sale of firearms and setting forth related details

Prohibiting the carrying of firearms in sensitive public places

Prohibiting the sale and purchase of assault weapons, large-capacity magazines and trigger activators

Regulate the possession of unfinished frames and receivers and unserialized firearms

The board is set to introduce the bills on Tuesday, July 5, at 10:30 a.m. The public will have a chance to weigh in on Aug. 2 at 3 p.m. Written comments can be submitted online by July 31.