BOULDER COUNTY, Colo (KDVR) — Wednesday’s fire in Boulder County, called the Table Mountain Fire, was likely started by a drone crash, according to Sheriff Joe Pelle.

Pelle told FOX31’s Evan Kruegel the drone operators called 911 after crashing a drone near the 5000 block of Nelson Road.

Pelle said investigators believe a lithium battery caught on fire.

The wildfire quickly grew to about 52 acres, forcing evacuations which have since been rescinded.

It is not likely that charges will be filed, Pelle said, because the operators weren’t violating any restrictions.

Pelle says the county is planning to implement fire restrictions Thursday night, or Friday morning.