BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Boulder County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been charged with two counts of vehicular assault following an August crash.

According to BCSO, Deputy Daniel Pratt was charged with vehicular assault for his involvement in an August 2022 crash.

On Aug. 12, 2022, at 9:30 p.m., BCSO said Pratt responded to a call at the Boulder County Fair after fights broke out and the crowd became hostile. BCSO said Pratt was headed to Longmont on Highway 119 in a marked patrol car.

According to BCSO, the crash happened when Pratt entered the intersection at Niwot Road and struck a Prius heading eastbound. Two people in the Prius sustained serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital. Pratt was not injured in the crash.

The Colorado State Patrol and the District Attorney’s Office investigated the crash and looked at speed, right of way, red traffic light, eye witness observations, and the activation of police lights and sirens.

CSP issued the two charges against Pratt after consulting with the district attorney’s office.

“I appreciate the thorough investigation by the Colorado State Patrol. This crash was incredibly scary, and the victims were seriously injured,” District Attorney Michael Dougherty said.

Pratt will have his first court appearance on Feb. 17.